‘My parents should have told me I have a different genetic mother’

Tell Me About It: I’m curious to meet the egg donor, and I wonder if I have siblings

Trish Murphy

‘I quickly discovered that these documents were not business related but originated in a fertility clinic.’ Photograph: iStock

‘I quickly discovered that these documents were not business related but originated in a fertility clinic.’ Photograph: iStock

Question: My mother has recently completed treatment for cancer and is, thankfully, now in the early stages of remission. She was unwell for a long period of time and her business affairs fell into disarray. At the time I was on a short break from college, and as her daughter and only child, I agreed with my parents that I would help out with some administrative work.

Deep within her filing cabinets I found some formal-looking papers written in a foreign language that were signed just under 20 years ago. Initially, I paid little heed to them but once I completed my task, I decided that I should probably pay more attention to them in case they were either important or still relevant.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.