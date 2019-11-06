I am a 23-year-old woman. I have one friend, who texts me probably five times a day on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. I prioritise face-to-face time over time spent texting: I’ll text people for sure, but it’s usually friends in Australia and not someone I could meet for coffee next week.

I find it distressing and intrusive having a friend messaging me all the time and feel guilty for ignoring most of the messages, but it’s the only way I can control the behaviour even slightly as if I start replying to even more than a few, the frequency would go up.