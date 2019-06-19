Question: I have always just thought of my mother as demanding and difficult, but, finally, after 41 years of existence, I have come to realise that she is, in fact, narcissistic.

I feel awful just thinking about it, but it’s the truth, I have suffered years of whiplash mood swings and treading on egg shells to feed her insatiable need, for whatever it is she wants from me. I had just about learnt to ignore her ‘dramas’, but now she has set her sights on my girls who are 17, I am literally scared to death. I don’t know what to do – she has my sisters and brother in her pocket and they will do anything to appease her.