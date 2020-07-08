My mother showers her negativity and toxicity on me and has ruined my life

Tell Me About It: I am her scapegoat, while she has a favourite son who is her golden child

Trish Murphy

Photograph: iStock

Photograph: iStock

Question: I read an article about someone’s experience with a narcissist in their life, and I recognised myself in it, as I am undergoing the same thing for years.

I have tolerated my mother’s toxic behaviour all my life, but it is getting worse with each moment. I am her scapegoat child, and she has her favourite son, who is her golden child.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.