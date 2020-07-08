My mother showers her negativity and toxicity on me and has ruined my life
Tell Me About It: I am her scapegoat, while she has a favourite son who is her golden child
Photograph: iStock
Question: I read an article about someone’s experience with a narcissist in their life, and I recognised myself in it, as I am undergoing the same thing for years.
I have tolerated my mother’s toxic behaviour all my life, but it is getting worse with each moment. I am her scapegoat child, and she has her favourite son, who is her golden child.