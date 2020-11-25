My mother is a narcissist and has ostracised one of my siblings

Question: I am my wits’ end as to how to handle a family crisis. I believe my mother is a narcissist – she has all the character traits and falls out with anyone who doesn’t pander to her needs.

This includes one of my siblings, who has now been ostracised by her. This has caused major destruction to our family. However, she classifies herself as a victim and it is extremely difficult to get through to her. She manages to manipulate others so no one else except my siblings and I know what she’s really like.