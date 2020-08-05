‘My mother is a controlling, manipulative, narcissistic person'

Tell Me About It: I have lived abroad for 10 years and she still tries to manipulate me

Trish Murphy

It seems that her resentment leads to your resentment and all that is achieved is a lifetime of frustration and bitterness.

It seems that her resentment leads to your resentment and all that is achieved is a lifetime of frustration and bitterness.

I’m 31 years old and I have always had a difficult relationship with my mother. She is a controlling, manipulative, narcissistic person.

Growing up, her bad moods, aggressiveness and controlling behaviour made my teenager years very unhappy. She wanted to choose my friends, decide what kind of clothes I used, who I should date – she wanted to control all aspects of my life. While my father was able put up with this behaviour, I always resisted her in my own ways.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.