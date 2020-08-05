‘My mother is a controlling, manipulative, narcissistic person'

I’m 31 years old and I have always had a difficult relationship with my mother. She is a controlling, manipulative, narcissistic person.

Growing up, her bad moods, aggressiveness and controlling behaviour made my teenager years very unhappy. She wanted to choose my friends, decide what kind of clothes I used, who I should date – she wanted to control all aspects of my life. While my father was able put up with this behaviour, I always resisted her in my own ways.