My mother-in-law’s bad behaviour towards me has caused a family rift

My mother-in-law is mostly a fantastic, kind and giving woman, and has helped us out financially several times.

We have always paid her back with a bit extra as a thank you. She is energetic, independent and very active and is now a little over 90 and is getting a bit forgetful and can misunderstood things. Over the 40 years I’ve been married to her son, she has mostly been loving and kind to us, not directly but saying nice things to friends in front of us.