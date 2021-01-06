My mother-in-law’s bad behaviour towards me has caused a family rift
Tell Me About It: My husband wants nothing to do with her unless she apologises
My mother-in-law misunderstood a situation and is adamant she is right – she started screaming in my face and called me some very nasty names and I backed away and she said all the family dislike me. File photograph: iStock
My mother-in-law is mostly a fantastic, kind and giving woman, and has helped us out financially several times.
We have always paid her back with a bit extra as a thank you. She is energetic, independent and very active and is now a little over 90 and is getting a bit forgetful and can misunderstood things. Over the 40 years I’ve been married to her son, she has mostly been loving and kind to us, not directly but saying nice things to friends in front of us.