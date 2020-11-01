‘My marriage struggled during the first lockdown ... I’m scared it won’t survive the second’

Dear Roe,

My husband and I got married at the start of the year. We both love our jobs and have always been quite busy, independent people, but we made time for each other. When Covid-19 hit, I essentially lost my job and my husband had to start working from home, with an increased workload. Our relationship just went downhill so rapidly. He works a lot, then wants to spend time playing video games. I was trying to keep myself busy around the house, and found myself snapping when he would leave clothes around the house. We both spent dinner time watching the news or looking at our phones. There was just this horrible distance that had never been there before.