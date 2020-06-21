My lockdown FaceTime romance ended when we slept together
Ask Roe: I told her I really liked her. She didn’t reciprocate. Did I come on too strong?
We ended up meeting up last week and slept together. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m a 34-year-old man, and two years ago I ended a five-year relationship. We were engaged, and she and our families took the break-up hard. I felt a huge amount of guilt over the whole situation, particularly because I had serious doubts even when I proposed. I felt like my ex and I worked well on paper, but something was missing. I felt like she wasn’t actually in love with me, but she was in love with the idea of being married.