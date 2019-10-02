Question: I moved to Ireland four years ago to work in the IT sector. This was never meant to be a permanent move. I came here to work in a small but world-renowned company where I could hone my programming skills, which I believed would make me very attractive to a lot of future employers. When I arrived here I worked day and night, but soon realised that I needed to make a life for myself, and at weekends I started to tour around the country to see the sights and meet the locals.

Three years ago when travelling around the midlands I met this really handsome, smart and funny guy. We spent the weekend together and within two days he came to Dublin to visit me. We fell in love very quickly and over the course of 2½ years we have seen each other at least twice a week. He works in the engineering trade and is due to inherit a nice family farm and therefore he was never going to be in a position to move to the capital or indeed to my country. We are now engaged and love has won out but I have not given up on my career ambitions; I have relocated to his village and have embarked on a small IT start-up from a tiny home office.