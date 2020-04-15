‘My husband won’t let our child carry both our surnames on the birth cert’
My mother-in-law has swayed him to break our deal that the child have both our names
It is worth considering why your mother-in-law is taking such a strong position – what is she afraid of? Photograph: iStock
Question: I’m writing to discuss something that might seem relatively minor to other people. Essentially when I got married, I didn’t take my husband’s name, keeping my own surname. There was no issue with this. I’m in my 30s, enjoy a good reputation in my profession and it went without saying that I wouldn’t be changing my name.
I am now eight months pregnant. We discussed naming our daughter and had agreed that on her birth cert she would have both my and my husband’s surname. Again, this was all agreed upon.