Question: I’m writing to discuss something that might seem relatively minor to other people. Essentially when I got married, I didn’t take my husband’s name, keeping my own surname. There was no issue with this. I’m in my 30s, enjoy a good reputation in my profession and it went without saying that I wouldn’t be changing my name.

I am now eight months pregnant. We discussed naming our daughter and had agreed that on her birth cert she would have both my and my husband’s surname. Again, this was all agreed upon.