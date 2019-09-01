‘My husband says he never has to be affectionate because he shows his love in other ways’
Romantic relationships should not be defined by or limited to what each individual finds the easiest, but what works best for both people.
Dear Roe,
My husband and I have been married for five years and we’ve had some issues with communication and connection. I’m a very affectionate person, so physical affection is very important to me, as well as sharing compliments and telling my husband that I love him. He is not very affectionate and almost never compliments me or says he loves me unprompted.