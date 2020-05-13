Question: I would love some advice on issues that are arising for me during this Covid-19 lockdown. Like most families we know we are confined to our home most of the day and although my husband and myself have busy careers, since lockdown we are managing some semblance of work from our new arrangement working from home, and our teens are coping remarkably well.

I, though, have started to feel more and more that there are some big issues in my relationship that I have to consider as this situation has shown them in a new light. I had been looking forward to our retirement which I would have anticipated in about 12 years from now, but that is starting to feel somewhat different to what I had anticipated, now that we are both at home full-time, and with much less demand on our down time and diminished social contact especially with work circles. I have noticed that my husband relies on me to fill all the social aspects of his day, and that his drive to create these for himself is simply not there.