My husband refuses to talk to our teenage son about sex
Tell me about it: I feel my son would benefit from male guidance around issues such as pornography but his father has opted out
‘At 17, it is likely that your son has already had plenty of engagement with the world of pornography and has thought about and reflected on his own sexuality quite a lot.’ Photograph: iStock
Question: I am mother to three teenagers – two daughters, aged 19 and 15, and a son, aged 17. I have had discussions over the years with each child about sex, according to their age and maturity.
Naturally, the teenagers can sometimes squirm with embarrassment and want to retain a zone of privacy about some aspects of their personal lives. However, I aim to create a zone of trust within my relationships with each of the children where we can bring up such topics, especially if something is worrying them. All of the children would be aware of issues such as consent, the me-too movement and pornography – we would discuss these topics, even if in the abstract, quite regularly.