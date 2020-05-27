‘My husband now says our life could be better without children’

Question: I am a 39-year-old woman and find my life turned upside down by the lockdown. We were about to have our last agreed IVF treatment in March when the pandemic closed the clinic and there was nothing we could do.

However, my husband has now said maybe it’s all for the better as he has begun to accept that our lives could be very good without children. This new discovery that he has made has hit me like a ton of bricks. I am now mourning the loss of our potential baby on my own and left with doubt whether we can go on.