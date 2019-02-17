‘My husband likes to wear women’s underwear. Is it madness that I put up with it?’

For the last 20 years he has been wearing women’s underwear

Roe McDermott

‘Your husband’s predilection for wearing women’s underwear is not uncommon, and is not a sign of being gay, or transgender, or anything close.’ Photograph: Getty Images

‘Your husband’s predilection for wearing women’s underwear is not uncommon, and is not a sign of being gay, or transgender, or anything close.’ Photograph: Getty Images

Dear Roe,

My husband likes to wear women’s underwear. Before we were married he was unusually interested in my underwear, and after we married he started buying me knickers - not red or black “sexy” underwear but more like regular “girl-next-door” underwear. Then he progressed to buying both our sizes, and for the last 20 years he has been wearing women’s underwear all the time. We’re now in our 50s. I’m co-operating as it’s harmless and it pleases him but I feel that he’d really like me to be more enthusiastic about it which I’m not going to be.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.