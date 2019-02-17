‘My husband likes to wear women’s underwear. Is it madness that I put up with it?’
‘Your husband’s predilection for wearing women’s underwear is not uncommon, and is not a sign of being gay, or transgender, or anything close.’ Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
My husband likes to wear women’s underwear. Before we were married he was unusually interested in my underwear, and after we married he started buying me knickers - not red or black “sexy” underwear but more like regular “girl-next-door” underwear. Then he progressed to buying both our sizes, and for the last 20 years he has been wearing women’s underwear all the time. We’re now in our 50s. I’m co-operating as it’s harmless and it pleases him but I feel that he’d really like me to be more enthusiastic about it which I’m not going to be.