‘My husband is unemployed. Where will he go if I leave him for my business partner?’

Question: My husband is a good man, he helps around the house, is great with the children and generally very supportive of me and my ventures (business or work). I believe he loves me or at least that he believes he loves me and I love him a lot too.

He lost his job about six years ago, just a year after our wedding, and hasn’t been working since. I was so panicked that the stress of not working as a man might cause him depression, that I worked harder and harder and got into various business ventures just to make sure we keep afloat while he is looking for work.