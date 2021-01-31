My husband has severe Alzheimer’s and I’m having an affair

Ask Roe: I no longer work as my husband needs help with day-to-day tasks and he has nobody else

Roe McDermott
’My husband gets very confused most of the time and he’s no longer the person who I fell in love with.’

Dear Roe,

I met my husband when I was in my 20s and he was more than 20 years older than me. Although we never had children, we had a happy marriage and he treated me well for over two decades. A few years ago he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which has progressively gotten more and more severe. I no longer work as he needs help with day-to-day tasks and he has nobody else to look after him. I feel I owe him this much and I could never abandon him in this condition. He gets very confused most of the time and he’s no longer the person who I fell in love with. Even if he’s still alive, he’s not really there. Recently, I have been feeling very lonely and have been having an affair with another man. Things are going well between us but I haven’t told anyone. On the one hand, I feel like I am betraying my husband after everything he has done for me but at the same time, I need someone who I can have a real emotional connection with. I really think that I could continue this without my husband ever finding out but it feels so wrong knowing he never would have cheated on me.

