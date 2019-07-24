Question: My husband and I have been married for almost three decades. Our children are young, ambitious adults, two of whom are attending university locally and living at home, where they are likely to remain for the next three to four years until they graduate. And, if they are anything like their siblings, they will probably do postgraduate training.

I work in a senior position in a prestigious firm and my husband is a medic with a very healthy income. We have always been very careful with money and about 10 years ago we bought a stunning house in a great location and have put a lot of time, energy and emotion into it.