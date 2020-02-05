Question: My husband and I have been married for 48 years and it has been mostly good. However, we have not had sex for the last 20. I have been obese for most of my life, so I was unattractive and snored a lot. He has slept in a different room.

He has stayed with me all this time and has always cared about me and treated me great despite this. I had weight-loss surgery a few years ago and lost 120lb (8st 8lb/54kg) and am slender and feeling well physically. I have retired recently, and he still works part time – I am 70 he is 71. We have been enjoying a lot of fun things together and enjoying ourselves.