‘My husband built a den for himself while self-isolating, and now won’t leave it’

We have a building at the rear of our house, which is converted into a one-bedroom rental. We do not have any children, and both have good jobs, but the revenue this brings in supplements the mortgage and essentially allows us to live in the type of house and part of town that we otherwise could not afford.

At the beginning of lockdown, our renter lost his job and returned to his family home. It was an opportune time as my husband tested positive for coronavirus and I tested negative. He moved out into the apartment for the purpose of quarantining. I was homeworking so would leave him supplies and talk to him through the window a couple of times each day.