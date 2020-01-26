My husband and I like different things in bed and it's driving us apart

Ask Roe: I am up for sex the whole time, but he sees this as not putting in any effort

Roe McDermott

The kids are starting to cotton on to our problems. Photograph: iStock

The kids are starting to cotton on to our problems. Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

My husband of 12 years and I are having some sexual problems of late – well, forever, actually. We’ve serious communication issues in the bedroom and we seem to like very different things. Neither of us had much experience with the opposite sex before we got together, and I think expectations are massively skewed on both our parts. I am up for sex the whole time, but he sees this as not putting in any effort. I do like attention in bed, but am more than willing to return it (I know the semantics are a bit selfish there).

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.