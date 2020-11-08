My husband and I disagree on how to support our non-binary child

Dear Roe: ‘She has started to ask for us to call her by a boy’s name’

Roe McDermott
“She has said that she wants to take puberty blockers which she has read about online.” Photograph: Getty Images

Dear Roe,

My pre-teen daughter has, for the last three years, been having issues in her school and has expressed concerns in relation to her gender identity. She has started to ask in our house for us to call her by a boy’s name and has said that she feels that she is non-binary. We have brought her to a counsellor and she has received counselling for about six months. We are very concerned about her. At first we thought that she was just going through a phase. She has said that she wants to take puberty blockers which she has read about online and she is very concerned about reaching puberty and developing in what she says would be the incorrect gender.

