‘My homophobic husband has banned my daughter’s girlfriend from our home’

My husband is severely homophobic. My daughter (mid-teens) has had a relationship with a girl that is a couple of years older than her. My daughter has been through a lot the last couple years. Her stepdad (my husband) became increasingly distant after his own child came back into our lives.

This child can do no wrong in her father’s eyes. My daughter did the opposite. She quit sports, got new friends, got into drugs and I lost who she was. She struggled with who she was, which included her sexuality. I got her help when I knew all that was going on, but I didn’t get it as soon as I should have. She is doing a lot better now. For the most part, she’s back to being the girl she was, and not hiding in her room depressed and withdrawn.