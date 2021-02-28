‘My girlfriend wants to get married – but I’m not sure she loves me’
Ask Roe: ‘She bosses me around a lot and can be very demanding’
‘I’m very confused.’ Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I’m a 29-year-old man and I have been with my girlfriend for two years. We met through mutual friends who were eager to set us up and we have lots of things in common. We moved in together last year and almost immediately our friends started asking when I was going to propose. Most of our friends are engaged or married so there’s a sense of pressure around us being the last couple in the group. But I don’t know if I want to marry her.