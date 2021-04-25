‘My girlfriend’s extreme mood swings are ruining our relationship’

Dear Roe,

I’m starting to find my long-term girlfriend emotionally draining. Her nature is to have extreme emotional fluctuations whereas my nature is to be calm and less excitable. I’m not certain if this has always been the case and I’ve only noticed it mid-pandemic or if it was always prevalent but less noticeable due to the distractions regular life has to offer.

We’ve recently spent time apart due to the restrictions and I don’t miss her as much as I thought I would, something that’s partly sparked my concern. I’m beginning to question our relationship as I feel like it’ll only spiral downwards and become even more draining, having an adverse impact on my own mental health and emotional wellbeing.