Question: I met my girlfriend seven years ago. I was in the final year of college and she was in her first year. Once I finished my course, I started to work close to the university and have remained in the same position since. Dating her during this time was fantastic; it was like getting an extra three years of living the student lifestyle, except this time I had a bit more money.

Once she completed college she started working abroad. Many relationships would struggle with this arrangement but ours flourished. We would talk to each other every day and would share our experiences online most days. Each month she would either return to Ireland for the weekend or we would both get cheap flights and meet in a European city for a long weekend. We both had an opportunity to take an extended career break, and during this time we travelled around north Africa and the US.