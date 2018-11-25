‘My girlfriend is sexting another man and thinks it’s not cheating’
Dear Roe: ‘She acts like she didn’t really do anything wrong, which seems crazy to me’
“We’ve been fighting a lot since and I don’t know what to do.” Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I’m a 26-year-old man, and I’ve been with my girlfriend for five months, though we were casually seeing each other people for a while before we officially got together. A couple of weeks ago, she was showing me something on her phone when a message popped up on her screen, and it was a sext (text, no images) from a guy she used to sleep with, who now lives abroad.