My girlfriend has a low libido and I get angry when rejected

Ask Roe: A hug or kiss seems like a chore for her and sex is rejected 80% of the time

Roe McDermott

Sometimes I get angry, but have been working on that and there has been improvement. Photograph: iStock

Sometimes I get angry, but have been working on that and there has been improvement. Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

My girlfriend of almost four years just sent me one of your previous columns. The question was about a man in a heterosexual relationship who sulks when his partner says no to sex. I’m the man in this heterosexual relationship and the one who sulks and begs sometimes when I get rejected.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.