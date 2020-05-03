My girlfriend has a low libido and I get angry when rejected
Ask Roe: A hug or kiss seems like a chore for her and sex is rejected 80% of the time
Sometimes I get angry, but have been working on that and there has been improvement. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
My girlfriend of almost four years just sent me one of your previous columns. The question was about a man in a heterosexual relationship who sulks when his partner says no to sex. I’m the man in this heterosexual relationship and the one who sulks and begs sometimes when I get rejected.