‘My girlfriend caught me masturbating and didn’t speak to me for weeks’
Ask Roe: ‘Self-love’ is a perfectly natural, beneficial activity that most adults engage in
Your girlfriend’s refusal to communicate at all indicates she’s not aiming for understanding or resolution, but to simply punish and exhaust you into obedience. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m a 33-year-old man who has been in a relationship with my girlfriend for five years. We have a really healthy sex life (five times a week would be the norm for us) and I love her very much – but I also love masturbating.