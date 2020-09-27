My friends keep mocking my new boyfriend’s small penis
Ask Roe: I want our relationship to work but I fear someone will say something cruel
I’ve made excuses so far, but eventually I’ll have to rejoin social activities. Photograph: Getty
Dear Roe,
I have a problem caused by my own indiscretion. I find myself often slightly intimidated when in the company of a big, boisterous group of female friends on a night out. I usually just sit there quietly and listen. But on one night out at the start of this year, I had something juicy to share.