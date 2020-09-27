My friends keep mocking my new boyfriend’s small penis

Ask Roe: I want our relationship to work but I fear someone will say something cruel

Roe McDermott

I’ve made excuses so far, but eventually I’ll have to rejoin social activities. Photograph: Getty

I’ve made excuses so far, but eventually I’ll have to rejoin social activities. Photograph: Getty

Dear Roe,

I have a problem caused by my own indiscretion. I find myself often slightly intimidated when in the company of a big, boisterous group of female friends on a night out. I usually just sit there quietly and listen. But on one night out at the start of this year, I had something juicy to share.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.