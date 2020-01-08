I spent a couple of months last year in a psychiatric hospital with a stress-related illness. At the time that I was admitted, I couldn’t find any joy in my life; I was under a lot of pressure in my job and I was a victim of abuse in the relationship that I had been in for several years.

I was discharged from hospital about one year ago and have attended regular outpatient appointments ever since and my clinical team seem satisfied with my progress. I have moved on from my relationship and plan to offer my resignation to my employers in the coming weeks. I have also put my house on the market and should be able to clear my mortgage, leaving me with a decent nest egg.