Dear Roe,

My ex and I were together for over two years, and he was a terrible person. He criticised me constantly, lied, cheated, played on every insecurity I had, humiliated me in public, would laugh at me when he made me cry – the works. We split up two years ago, and I was left with no self-esteem. Now, I’m doing better and I’ve started seeing a man who is kind and sweet and lovely. But I still keep looking at my ex’s social media. He’s with a beautiful woman, and I keep torturing myself by looking at both of their profiles. Seeing them so happy makes me feel worthless and sick, but I can’t stop myself from doing it. I don’t even want him back, I just get so angry and sad that he was such a terrible person yet he gets to be happy. I know it’s stupid but how are you meant to get over someone when you can constantly see them?