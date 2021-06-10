‘My elderly, diabetic, sexually lacking fiance wants a quick wedding. What should I do?’

Tell Me About It: ‘I wonder why he wants to meet my mother before marriage’

Trish Murphy
As you both have properties and children, you should see a financial adviser or a solicitor who can help you with the details of a living will or any other legal issues that will occur as a result of your marriage. Photograph: iStock

Question: I met a man online a year ago through Facebook and we have fallen in love. Recently, on Valentine’s Day, he got down on his knees and he presented me with an engagement ring asking me to marry him.

I said yes.

