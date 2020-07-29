My daughter (21) doesn’t seem to have any friends. Would therapy help?

My daughter is 21. She is the youngest of five siblings, all of whom are either working, or in college, and have active social lives. She is in her third year in college and seems to neither like nor dislike the course, but my concern is that – in all the time she has been in college – she has never once had a night out or met up with friends.

She says she meets up with people during the day, but that seems to be the extent of her socialising. I have encouraged her to arrange a night out, but she seems nervous that no one will turn up and I have given up suggesting it, so it stops being obvious that I am concerned.