‘My boyfriend suddenly left me and I’m desperate for closure’
Ask Roe: ‘How can he turn 180 degrees and end things as if nothing ever happened?’
“I am a strong, career-oriented woman, loving my own space, never clingy or needy and yet, this is heartbreaking.” Photograph: Ana Maria Serrano/Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I dated a man for a year. It was a fun, loving relationship that truly gave me a sense of peace and happiness. He was generous and we always wanted to spend time together. He gave me his house key, made a little arrangement in his second bedroom so I could work from his place. A little more than a year in, he broke it off because he said he had not been totally honest with himself and said I deserve a better man. It was hard to swallow but I respected his choice and tried to move on.