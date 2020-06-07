My boyfriend of over a year hasn’t introduced me to his family. Should I keep waiting?
Ask Roe: I feel like I’m nagging him for us to reach standard relationship milestones
‘I wanted him to take the initiative and introduce me first as he was the one who was moving away and I already feel like I’m compromising so much by tackling long distance.’
Dear Roe,
My boyfriend still hasn’t introduced me to his family. It’s been over a year – am I stupid to keep waiting? We started going out officially in April last year, with a good few months before that of exclusive dates, but we hadn’t really tied it down.