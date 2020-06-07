My boyfriend of over a year hasn’t introduced me to his family. Should I keep waiting?

Ask Roe: I feel like I’m nagging him for us to reach standard relationship milestones

Roe McDermott

‘I wanted him to take the initiative and introduce me first as he was the one who was moving away and I already feel like I’m compromising so much by tackling long distance.’

‘I wanted him to take the initiative and introduce me first as he was the one who was moving away and I already feel like I’m compromising so much by tackling long distance.’

Dear Roe,

My boyfriend still hasn’t introduced me to his family. It’s been over a year – am I stupid to keep waiting? We started going out officially in April last year, with a good few months before that of exclusive dates, but we hadn’t really tied it down.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.