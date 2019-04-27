‘My boyfriend keeps naked photos of his ex-girlfriends on his phone’
Ask Roe: ‘I hate that he could be looking at them while in a relationship with me’
Keeping and looking at naked photos of your exes is creepy. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
Recently I’ve discovered that my boyfriend still has naked photos of a few of his ex-girlfriends on his phone. They were sent consensually during their relationship, but I hate the idea that he could still be looking at these photos while in a relationship with me. When we spoke about it, I didn’t tell him to erase the photos, but I did make it clear I felt uncomfortable. He said I probably couldn’t understand because I never exchanged naked photos with ex-boyfriends. He said he’d never make me throw out photos I have of my exes.