‘My boyfriend keeps naked photos of his ex-girlfriends on his phone’

Ask Roe: ‘I hate that he could be looking at them while in a relationship with me’

Updated: about 8 hours ago
Roe McDermott

Keeping and looking at naked photos of your exes is creepy. Photograph: iStock

Keeping and looking at naked photos of your exes is creepy. Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

Recently I’ve discovered that my boyfriend still has naked photos of a few of his ex-girlfriends on his phone. They were sent consensually during their relationship, but I hate the idea that he could still be looking at these photos while in a relationship with me. When we spoke about it, I didn’t tell him to erase the photos, but I did make it clear I felt uncomfortable. He said I probably couldn’t understand because I never exchanged naked photos with ex-boyfriends. He said he’d never make me throw out photos I have of my exes.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.