‘My boyfriend is well endowed, and it’s making sex painful’
‘When he thrusts too hard it causes me pain, sometimes even cramping the day after.’ Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I’m a straight woman, and my boyfriend is very well endowed, but it’s causing us problems during sex. When he thrusts too hard it causes me pain, sometimes even cramping the day after. I think he’s hitting my cervix during sex. Is that possible? Are there ways to stop sex from being painful? I haven’t experienced this with anyone else I’ve had sex with.