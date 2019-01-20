Dear Roe, My boyfriend of nearly 7 years is on a “sex strike” (for a second time) and I’m embarrassed and frustrated. We had been going through a dry patch and following his disappointment and annoyance at me not being sexually adventurous, he called his first strike. The resolution was a “list”, which I had to write, detailing things that I am willing to do sexually and things that I may be willing to do. This list for me meant boundaries but it meant something else for him, I think, and relations have broken down again.

We did a list, but it is hard to put some of the ideas into practice in real life.