My boyfriend is on a ‘sex strike’ . . . for the second time
Dear Roe: He called his first strike after his annoyance at me for not being adventurous
My boyfriend wants “concrete proposals” to call-off the new strike, but I have no idea what that means. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe, My boyfriend of nearly 7 years is on a “sex strike” (for a second time) and I’m embarrassed and frustrated. We had been going through a dry patch and following his disappointment and annoyance at me not being sexually adventurous, he called his first strike. The resolution was a “list”, which I had to write, detailing things that I am willing to do sexually and things that I may be willing to do. This list for me meant boundaries but it meant something else for him, I think, and relations have broken down again.
We did a list, but it is hard to put some of the ideas into practice in real life.