Dear Roe,

I’ve concerns about my boyfriend’s social life. We met three months after he moved over from the UK a year ago, and we now live together. I’m busy working full-time, studying part-time and trying to fit in friends and hobbies too. My boyfriend tells me he doesn’t see me enough, which stresses me out because I give him all the quality time I can. He has work friends but they don’t hang out (and he has not taken them up on their offers to do so). He has friends in the UK, but I don’t want to be the only person he has here. But he says he has enough friends.