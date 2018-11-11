‘My boyfriend has lost his libido and I don’t know what to do’
Ask Roe: ‘He refuses to discuss it and seems content to continue living this way. I cannot’
'I need to feel desired and loved.' Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I’m in a relationship of just over three years and we have what would be considered a sexless relationship – we are intimate less than once a month. I know he has stress from work, and I understand that. The thing that upsets me is that he’s been taking pills for hair loss, and I’m quite sure that’s affecting his libido. He refuses to discuss it and seems content to continue living this way. I can’t.