My boyfriend enjoys hearing about my previous sexual encounters
Ask Roe: At first I didn’t mind but now it feels disrespectful to my exes
Dirty talk is not documentary – no one’s going to sue you if you embellish or fabricate some sexual fantasies. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I have been with my boyfriend for nearly a year. We’re both pretty sex-positive, have always been open about our relationship histories, and we have a great sex life. We both enjoy dirty talk, but recently, my boyfriend has started asking me to talk to him in detail about my previous sexual encounters. He says he finds it sexy. The first couple of times, I didn’t really mind. But now he’s asking for it more frequently and it’s making me really uncomfortable.