‘My boyfriend doesn’t want to have sex when I have my period’
Dear Roe: ‘The idea of nonreciprocal sexual activity just feels off’
‘Am I right to find this a bit weird and selfish?’ Photograph: Getty
Dear Roe,
I’m a 28-year-old woman, dating a man for four months. It started off casually but is getting more serious, and I like him. But recently, we were having sex and I didn’t realise that my period had come early. Though he said he wanted to continue, he acted weird about it and went to the bathroom immediately after to “clean off” (even though he was wearing a condom).