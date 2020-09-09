‘My aunt wants me to take my sister to live abroad with me’

Question: I am in my 30s and have a half-sister (seven years old now) from my father’s second marriage. She was born when I was living abroad, and I have only seen her on a few occasions. Sadly, my father passed away a few years ago and since then her mother’s behaviour has been very erratic. My aunt, who lives close by, constantly helps with my sister’s education but berates my sister’s mother. The mom indeed has learning difficulties and is far from an attentive mother and my aunt keeps pressuring me to intervene and take my sister to live abroad with me.

I feel very bad about this situation. I don’t want children and I have no interest in adopting my sister when she has a potentially capable mother and a fat pension my father left for them both. I am now avoiding my aunt’s calls and I resent her for insisting I do something.