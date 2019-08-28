Question: I grew up in living in a relatively middle-class city suburb. I didn’t have any siblings and throughout my childhood my parents were hardworking and dedicated to giving me the best start possible.

When I was very young I realised that my father was an alcoholic, he would go to business meetings several evenings a week and arrive home late very drunk. The weekends would follow a very similar pattern when he would spend both Saturdays and Sundays at the golf club. I suspect little time was ever actually spent on the course.