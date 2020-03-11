Question: I am a single mum of a 14-year-old son. Over the past year my son has been attending a psychiatrist and he has been diagnosed with ADHD. To be honest, I am glad that he has received this diagnosis, as it answers a lot of questions about the way he has behaved since he was a small child.

The medication he receives is making some difference and his concentration has improved. As he has entered puberty and started to physically grow into a man, he has become more boisterous and difficult to manage. The clinic he attends has limited resources and he has been offered six sessions of behavioural therapy. This has made very little difference to the way he acts.