Long Covid: Range of symptoms continue to persist well initial infection
Patients have reported brain fog, high resting heart rate palpitations and insomnia
A HSE spokeswoman said information on coronavirus side-effects remains scant. Photograph: iStock
We have all been doing our utmost to try and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from the pandemic which is still making its presence felt around the world.
And while a large number of people have unfortunately died from the virus, many others have thankfully recovered and lived to tell the tale. However, there is one group of people who contracted Covid and survived, but have been left with long-lasting side effects.