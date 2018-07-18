Living with my mother: ‘I want to get out, but I can’t afford the rent’
I hope to be able to move out in the distant future, but how do I survive until then?
A first adult step would be to invite your mother to a discussion of living arrangements where you offer shared responsibility for the household
I’m recently graduated from college. I have a good job, on a good salary, but none of this is acknowledged by my mother. My surrounding family are all very supportive of me and the choices I’ve made to get myself to where I am now, but I don’t feel my mother is.
This is not my main issue.