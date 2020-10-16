Lighting up purple and yellow for Developmental language disorder

“Sometimes people think you don’t make sense when you’re talking, but sometimes, when I’m speaking to people without DLD, they don’t make any sense to me,” says 12-year-old Robert Mockler.

Developmental language disorder (DLD) is diagnosed when a child’s language skills are persistently below the level expected. In DLD, language deficits occur in the absence of another condition, such as autism spectrum disorder, and children may have difficulty understanding instructions, finding the right words, using correct grammar and telling stories.

“In my day-to-day life, it’s hard, because it messes with your emotions and it can make you agitated,” says Robert. “And there are things that other people can do, like they can just start writing a story off the bat, but I have to take a couple of minutes to even think of my first paragraph.”

Referred to as “the most common childhood condition you have never heard of”, Friday, October 16th is International Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day and, to mark it, several landmarks around the country are lighting up in purple and yellow – including Dublin Castle, Cork City Hall, the Rock of Cashel, and National University Ireland Galway.

It is estimated that 70,000 school-aged children in Ireland are living with DLD – with 1 in 14 people in total having the condition.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “DLD See Me”, with the focus on giving children and adults with DLD a voice.